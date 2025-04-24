Sarah Gellar's Absence and New Stars Shine in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer 3'

The upcoming third installment of the iconic 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series will land in theaters this summer. However, fans of the original franchise might notice a significant absence. Writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has confirmed that actress Sarah Gellar will not be reprising her role as Helen Shivers, despite her best efforts to bring the character back.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robinson revealed that she attempted extensively to make Gellar part of the reboot, stating, 'I tried relentlessly' to fit her into the script. According to Robinson, even creative pitches, such as a storyline where Helen Shivers was secretly alive and in hiding, failed to sway the actress.

Ultimately, Gellar seemed firm in her decision, humorously rejecting the notion of her return by saying, 'I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar.' Nevertheless, the sequel promises a nostalgic experience with returning stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., alongside new talents like Madelyn Cline and Chase Sui Wonders. The film aims to blend the classic horror excitement with fresh faces to captivate a new audience.

