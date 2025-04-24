Reviving the Bandung Spirit: A Vision for Global South Solidarity

In a stirring address, Indonesian envoy Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi warned of a 'tsunami of issues' threatening global stability, urging Global South nations to unite against geopolitical challenges.

She lauded India for its significant role in post-colonial solidarity and advocated for rejuvenating the shared vision of unity against imperialism that once bonded Asian and African countries.

Speaking at the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference, Krisnamurthi emphasized the need for renewed solidarity, echoing sentiments of figures like Indonesia's Sukarno and highlighting the impact of weakened alliances and misinformation in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)