Reviving the Bandung Spirit: A Vision for Global South Solidarity

Indonesian envoy Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi highlighted the importance of Global South collaboration amidst a 'tsunami of issues' in today's geopolitical environment. She praised India's role in historical anti-imperialism efforts, calling for renewed solidarity based on the Bandung Conference's principles. Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran echoed the need for continued pursuit of strategic autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a stirring address, Indonesian envoy Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi warned of a 'tsunami of issues' threatening global stability, urging Global South nations to unite against geopolitical challenges.

She lauded India for its significant role in post-colonial solidarity and advocated for rejuvenating the shared vision of unity against imperialism that once bonded Asian and African countries.

Speaking at the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference, Krisnamurthi emphasized the need for renewed solidarity, echoing sentiments of figures like Indonesia's Sukarno and highlighting the impact of weakened alliances and misinformation in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

