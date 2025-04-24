Angara Redefines Indian Jewellery Market with Personalized Elegance

Angara, a globally renowned jewellery brand, is making waves as it enters the Indian market with its unique blend of tradition and modernity. Known for its expertise in coloured gemstones and pearls, the company aims to provide Indian consumers with personalized and meaningful jewellery pieces.

Founded by Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown tremendously since its inception in 2005. With a rich heritage in gemstone craftsmanship, the brand has operated successfully in competitive markets like the US and UK. Now, it targets India's evolving jewellery market, focusing on customization and customer experience.

Angara's launch strategy in India includes leveraging its successful vertically integrated online model. The plan is to combine AI-driven recommendations and bespoke services for a tailored shopping experience, with future expansions into experiential retail spaces. This new approach seeks to capture the hearts of Indian consumers, offering sophisticated, personalized pieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)