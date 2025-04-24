Srijan: Weaving Past into Present at National Crafts Museum

The National Crafts Museum and Hastakala Academy unveils 'Srijan - The Birth of a Craft', an exhibition intertwining ancient Indian traditions with contemporary artistry. Organised by Craftroots and FDCI, the event, curated by industry stalwart Sunil Sethi, highlights textiles, fashion, and art.

Each exhibit within the 'Shrijan' series metaphorically explores the evolution of craftsmanship. Installations, such as 'Womb & Woes' and 'Mashru Metamorphosis', reimagine age-old practices through fresh perspectives. Artisans employ traditional techniques to craft pieces that echo India's rich cultural heritage.

Anar Patel, founder of Craftroots, emphasized that each piece represents a journey of creation and transformation. By depicting narratives of life and emotion, the exhibition encapsulates the harmony between the past and present, inviting audiences to witness the metamorphosis of traditional crafts into modern artistic expressions.

