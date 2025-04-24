Left Menu

Srijan: Weaving Past into Present at National Crafts Museum

The National Crafts Museum hosts 'Srijan - The Birth of a Craft', exploring Indian craft traditions through contemporary narratives. Curated by Sunil Sethi and organized by Craftroots and FDCI, the exhibition showcases art installations transforming ancient techniques, symbolizing stories of heritage, emotion, and cosmic energy in modern interpretations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Crafts Museum and Hastakala Academy unveils 'Srijan - The Birth of a Craft', an exhibition intertwining ancient Indian traditions with contemporary artistry. Organised by Craftroots and FDCI, the event, curated by industry stalwart Sunil Sethi, highlights textiles, fashion, and art.

Each exhibit within the 'Shrijan' series metaphorically explores the evolution of craftsmanship. Installations, such as 'Womb & Woes' and 'Mashru Metamorphosis', reimagine age-old practices through fresh perspectives. Artisans employ traditional techniques to craft pieces that echo India's rich cultural heritage.

Anar Patel, founder of Craftroots, emphasized that each piece represents a journey of creation and transformation. By depicting narratives of life and emotion, the exhibition encapsulates the harmony between the past and present, inviting audiences to witness the metamorphosis of traditional crafts into modern artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

