Police Officer Suspended Over Alleged Inaction in Gambling Case

In a notable case of alleged police negligence, Inspector Krishna Kumar Verma from Kartala police station in Chhattisgarh was suspended on Friday. Verma's suspension comes amidst claims of inaction against gambling activities in his jurisdiction.

The disciplinary action was taken after a joint operation led by the Cyber Cell, Urga police station, and Rajgamar police post, which acted on a tip-off. This joint effort led to the apprehension of 20 individuals involved in gambling activities in the forested area of Bhelwatar village, within the limits of Kartala police station.

During the operation, authorities seized 35 mobile phones, 23 motorcycles, a car, and approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, underscoring the significant scale of the gambling operation. The suspension of Inspector Verma highlights the importance of police accountability in maintaining law and order.