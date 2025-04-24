Entertainment's Latest: From Kendrick's Dominance to the 'Grandpa Robbers' Trial

Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone have emerged as frontrunners in the American Music Awards, with Lamar securing 10 nominations including artist of the year. His track 'Not Like Us' also earned nods amid an ongoing feud with Drake.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX's 'Brat' album and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' were nominated for Ivors, which celebrate songwriters and composers. Lola Young leads with three nominations, including a rising star acknowledgment.

Additionally, Nintendo's announcement of 2.2 million lottery entries for its Switch 2 underlines unprecedented demand for the device. Other highlights include Esther Abrami's new album focusing on female composers and the trial in Paris over the Kim Kardashian jewel heist, involving older defendants known as 'grandpa robbers'. The Harvey Weinstein retrial on sexual assault charges has also commenced in New York.

