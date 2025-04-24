Left Menu

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Personal Struggles: Faith, Flaws, and Resilience

Justin Bieber shares his ongoing battle with self-doubt, expressing feelings of inadequacy while maintaining his faith. Despite perceived flaws, he believes in divine purpose, emphasizing that no one is disqualified from experiencing God's good plans. Bieber continues advocating mental health awareness and encouraging positivity.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:27 IST

Justin Bieber (Photo/instagram@justinbieber). Image Credit: ANI
In a candid revelation, pop superstar Justin Bieber has spoken about his internal struggles, sharing doubts about his worthiness in the eyes of God. The 30-year-old artist conveyed his feelings through an Instagram Story, where he expressed concerns of being "too flawed" for a higher purpose but reaffirmed his unwavering faith.

Bieber wrote, "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) every day the same way He uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us. Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life." He emphasized choosing to let God's love shape his perspective, steering away from self-validation.

This revelation follows previous admissions about his mental health struggles. Earlier this year, Bieber described feeling "drowning" under emotional turmoil. Despite false rumors regarding his health and alleged drug use emerging recently, Bieber remains a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, inspiring fans to embrace positivity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

