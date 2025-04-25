Tragedy Strikes Artisanal Gold Mine in Rebel-Dominated Eastern Congo

An artisanal gold mine has tragically collapsed in eastern Congo, a region dominated by rebels. The accident took the lives of at least 10 people, according to authorities, late Wednesday.

The collapse at the Luhihi mine in Kabare territory was attributed to a 'natural disaster caused by climate change,' according to Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge, the rebel-appointed vice-governor of South Kivu. Frequent floods and landslides have plagued this area, adjacent to Rwanda.

Adding to the tragedy, Jean-Jacques Purusi, South Kivu's former governor, stated that safety regulations were not followed at the artisanal mine. M23 rebels, supported by 4,000 Rwandan troops, have controlled parts of eastern Congo, intensifying the long-standing conflict that has displaced over 7 million people.

