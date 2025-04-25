Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Artisanal Gold Mine in Rebel-Dominated Eastern Congo

At least 10 people have died following the collapse of an artisanal gold mine in rebel-controlled eastern Congo. The disaster occurred at the Luhihi mine, South Kivu, and has been linked to climate-induced natural disasters. The region is under the control of M23 rebels, exacerbating safety issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 25-04-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 01:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes Artisanal Gold Mine in Rebel-Dominated Eastern Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

An artisanal gold mine has tragically collapsed in eastern Congo, a region dominated by rebels. The accident took the lives of at least 10 people, according to authorities, late Wednesday.

The collapse at the Luhihi mine in Kabare territory was attributed to a 'natural disaster caused by climate change,' according to Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge, the rebel-appointed vice-governor of South Kivu. Frequent floods and landslides have plagued this area, adjacent to Rwanda.

Adding to the tragedy, Jean-Jacques Purusi, South Kivu's former governor, stated that safety regulations were not followed at the artisanal mine. M23 rebels, supported by 4,000 Rwandan troops, have controlled parts of eastern Congo, intensifying the long-standing conflict that has displaced over 7 million people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025