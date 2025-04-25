A Somber Farewell: Mourning N Ramachandran's Tragic End
Grief enveloped Changampuzha Park in Edappally as mourners gathered to pay their last respects to N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. Dignitaries and citizens alike offered condolences in a ceremony marked by emotional tributes and state honours, culminating in a dignified cremation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:41 IST
Under the overcast skies of April, a solemn silence filled Changampuzha Park as mourners across various spectrums gathered to mourn the tragic death of N Ramachandran, who died in the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The ceremony, attended by numerous dignitaries, offered state honours as his body lay in public homage.
Friends and family were joined by prominent figures and citizens, sharing collective grief and offering solace to his family, during the funeral procession that ended in a dignified cremation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
