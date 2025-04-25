Majestic Tribute: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Nears Completion Amid Controversy

The restoration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra is close to completion, according to state officials.

The original statue installed in December 2023 had collapsed last August, leading to significant backlash against the Maharashtra government amid allegations of corruption.

The new 93-foot structure has undergone robust wind testing and is set to stand firm. The project, costing approximately Rs 31 crore, has drawn attention and criticism. Maintenance for the statue will continue for ten years by Ram Sutar Art Creations, who crafted it.

(With inputs from agencies.)