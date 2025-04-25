Majestic Tribute: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Nears Completion Amid Controversy
The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra is nearing completion after earlier collapse and controversy. The statue, standing at 93 feet, has undergone significant testing and will be maintained for a decade. Heavy expenditure has sparked criticism of potential corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The restoration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra is close to completion, according to state officials.
The original statue installed in December 2023 had collapsed last August, leading to significant backlash against the Maharashtra government amid allegations of corruption.
The new 93-foot structure has undergone robust wind testing and is set to stand firm. The project, costing approximately Rs 31 crore, has drawn attention and criticism. Maintenance for the statue will continue for ten years by Ram Sutar Art Creations, who crafted it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Steven Banks Steps Down: Shift to Advocacy Amid Legal Firm Controversy
Release of Infamous Drug Lord Sparks Controversy
Caste Census Controversy: Leaders Demand Accountability
Kerala Temple Appointment Sparks Caste Controversy
New Zealand Parliament Rejects Treaty Redefinition Bill Amidst Controversy