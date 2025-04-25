Fiji's Highest Honor Bestowed to Humanitarian Madhusudan Sai
Karnataka-based humanitarian Madhusudan Sai receives Fiji's top award, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', from President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. This accolade recognizes Sai's contributions through initiatives like the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji, acknowledging collective efforts to uplift communities in the Pacific region.
In an esteemed ceremony held at the State House of Fiji, Madhusudan Sai, a humanitarian from Karnataka, has been honored with the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji'. The award was presented by Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, the President of Fiji.
Previous notable recipients of this prestigious award include Indian figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the significance of this recognition.
A press release from the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research stated that Sai received this accolade for his efforts, especially the establishment of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children's Hospital in Fiji, aimed at uplifting communities in the Pacific region.
