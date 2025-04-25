Bharat Summit: Telangana's Global Vision for Investment and Liberal Values

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid highlighted the 'Bharat Summit', organized by the Telangana government, as a platform to uphold progressive liberal values and attract global investment to the state. The event embodied the Congress party's legacy of promoting social justice and multilateralism on a global scale.

Despite key leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge being absent, the summit aimed to present Telangana as an eminent player in India's global landscape. Khurshid, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, underscored the theme of 'Telangana Shining,' focusing not just on investment but also on enhancing the state's global profile.

Emphasizing Congress's ideals of non-violence and social justice, the summit aligned its dialogue with pressing global issues like equity and cooperation. A candlelight vigil in Hyderabad paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating solidarity amid the summit's focus on fostering positive international relations.

