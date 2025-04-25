Left Menu

Bharat Summit: Telangana's Global Vision for Investment and Liberal Values

The 'Bharat Summit' organized by the Telangana government emphasizes preserving progressive liberal values associated with the Congress party. Although Rahul Gandhi could not attend due to other commitments, the summit aims to promote Telangana as a global investment hub, while reinforcing shared social justice and multilateralism principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:44 IST
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid highlighted the 'Bharat Summit', organized by the Telangana government, as a platform to uphold progressive liberal values and attract global investment to the state. The event embodied the Congress party's legacy of promoting social justice and multilateralism on a global scale.

Despite key leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge being absent, the summit aimed to present Telangana as an eminent player in India's global landscape. Khurshid, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, underscored the theme of 'Telangana Shining,' focusing not just on investment but also on enhancing the state's global profile.

Emphasizing Congress's ideals of non-violence and social justice, the summit aligned its dialogue with pressing global issues like equity and cooperation. A candlelight vigil in Hyderabad paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating solidarity amid the summit's focus on fostering positive international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

