Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Cobbler Ram Chet

During his visit to Sultanpur on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped by the shop of the late cobbler Ram Chet. The visit came after a court hearing related to a defamation case involving Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul expressed his condolences to Ram Chet's family, who gained prominence in 2024 when Gandhi first visited their shop. Gandhi's kind gesture included ensuring medical treatment for Ram Chet's granddaughter, who had sustained a foot injury.

In the past, Gandhi had supported Ram Chet by gifting a sewing machine and raw materials, showcasing a sustained bond with the cobbler's family after his initial surprise visit in Vidhayak Nagar.