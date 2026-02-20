Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Cobbler Ram Chet

Rahul Gandhi's motorcade visited the late cobbler Ram Chet's shop in Sultanpur, where he expressed his condolences to the family. Gandhi stopped there after attending a court hearing and ensured medical treatment for Chet's injured granddaughter. In 2024, he had previously visited and supported Chet's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:57 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Cobbler Ram Chet
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Sultanpur on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped by the shop of the late cobbler Ram Chet. The visit came after a court hearing related to a defamation case involving Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul expressed his condolences to Ram Chet's family, who gained prominence in 2024 when Gandhi first visited their shop. Gandhi's kind gesture included ensuring medical treatment for Ram Chet's granddaughter, who had sustained a foot injury.

In the past, Gandhi had supported Ram Chet by gifting a sewing machine and raw materials, showcasing a sustained bond with the cobbler's family after his initial surprise visit in Vidhayak Nagar.

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026