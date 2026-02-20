Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: Defending Allegations Amidst Political Tensions

Rahul Gandhi appeared in court in Uttar Pradesh for a 2018 defamation case regarding comments about Amit Shah. Denying the allegations as politically motivated, Gandhi proclaimed his innocence. The court has scheduled further hearings where Gandhi must present evidence. His appearance was marked by supportive slogans from party members.

20-02-2026
Rahul Gandhi: Defending Allegations Amidst Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, attended a court session on Friday in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The hearing related to a 2018 defamation case focusing on his statements about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi told the court that the allegations, levied with political malice, aimed to tarnish his and his party's image. This was stated by his advocate, Kashi Prasad Shukla, who emphasized Gandhi's denial of the charges. The court scheduled the next hearing for March 9, requiring Gandhi to present further evidence.

Supporters cheered Gandhi as he exited the court, which he entered around 10.40 am and left after a 35-minute appearance. The case, initiated by a BJP leader, centers around comments made during the Karnataka elections in 2018, with Gandhi labeling the charges as baseless.

