Pope Francis' Last Journey: A Humble Farewell

Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday will marry simplicity and significance, reflecting the pontiff's pastoral priorities. St. Peter's Square will host global dignitaries, with migrants and prisoners accompanying the late pope to his resting place in the basilica.

Francis personally streamlined the ceremony to emphasize his vision of a humble papacy aimed at serving the poor. Despite his reforms, leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Macron will attend. Francis' casket will travel from Vatican City to St. Mary Major Basilica, where throngs await to pay their last respects.

The passing of Pope Francis at age 88 will prompt the Vatican's traditional conclave to elect his successor. With crowds exceeding a quarter million throughout the week, the public's affection for the first Latin American pope is palpable, signifying a legacy that prioritizes the world's marginalized.

