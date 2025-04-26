Left Menu

Pope Francis' Last Journey: A Humble Farewell

Pope Francis is being laid to rest in a ceremony epitomizing his mission as a humble servant to the poor. With major world leaders in attendance, the funeral will reflect his life of service and reforms emphasizing pastoral simplicity. Security measures are high for the 200,000 expected attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:33 IST
Pope Francis' Last Journey: A Humble Farewell
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday will marry simplicity and significance, reflecting the pontiff's pastoral priorities. St. Peter's Square will host global dignitaries, with migrants and prisoners accompanying the late pope to his resting place in the basilica.

Francis personally streamlined the ceremony to emphasize his vision of a humble papacy aimed at serving the poor. Despite his reforms, leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Macron will attend. Francis' casket will travel from Vatican City to St. Mary Major Basilica, where throngs await to pay their last respects.

The passing of Pope Francis at age 88 will prompt the Vatican's traditional conclave to elect his successor. With crowds exceeding a quarter million throughout the week, the public's affection for the first Latin American pope is palpable, signifying a legacy that prioritizes the world's marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025