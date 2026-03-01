Tensions Mount: UK's Response to US-Israel Strikes on Iran

In an unfolding geopolitical tension, Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey has taken a neutral stance regarding the recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Healey emphasized that it is up to the U.S. to clarify the legal justification for its actions.

The strikes follow reports confirmed by Iran's state media that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the operations. While Britain shares the objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Healey confirmed the UK's non-involvement in the strikes.

Amidst increasing retaliatory threats from Iran, with targets spanning civilian and military sites, Britain has ramped up its regional defences. UK aircraft are intercepting threats from bases in Qatar and Cyprus, as diplomatic channels remain vigilant to the evolving situation.