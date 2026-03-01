Left Menu

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Sukhbir Singh Badal Urges PM Modi Amid Middle East Crisis

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate Indian citizens trapped in conflict zones, following a joint strike by the US and Israel on Iran. He stresses the need for immediate action to ensure the safety of Punjabis caught in the crossfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating tensions, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has issued a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to urgently evacuate Indian nationals trapped in conflict zones.

Badal's call to action follows joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, which have placed many Punjabis, among other Indians, in a perilous situation. With reports confirming the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the assault, the urgency for evacuation has intensified.

Badal proposed the initiation of a special air-lift operation as soon as air routes become accessible, stressing the crucial need for immediate governmental intervention to safeguard affected citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

