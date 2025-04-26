Akashvani Triumphs with Six Major Wins at India Audio Summit and Awards 2025

Akashvani, India's national public service broadcaster, made a resounding impact at the third edition of the India Audio Summit and Awards (IASA) 2025, clinching six prestigious awards across multiple categories. The grand event, celebrating the best in radio and audio content production, was held with much fanfare in Mumbai, reaffirming Akashvani’s enduring legacy and excellence in the audio broadcasting domain.

A Celebration of Excellence in Audio Broadcasting

Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Director General of Akashvani, attended the summit as the Guest of Honour. In her address, she emphasized the transformative revolution within the audio industry, noting how it continues to evolve rapidly in the digital era. Dr. Gaur lauded Akashvani's unwavering commitment to its foundational mission — to "Inform, Educate, and Entertain" — by consistently upholding public interest and trust.

"Akashvani stands tall as a beacon of credibility in today’s often noisy and chaotic media landscape," she stated, highlighting the broadcaster’s critical role in maintaining high standards of public communication.

Award-Winning Programmes Recognized Across Genres

Among Akashvani’s standout wins was "Nai Soch Nai Kahani – A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani," which was crowned Series of the Year on Radio. The 13-episode series, hosted by former Union Minister Smriti Irani, captured inspiring stories of courage and perseverance, particularly focusing on women achievers. A special highlight was its culminating episode featuring an exclusive interview with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, recorded at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The News Services Division's much-acclaimed weekly phone-in programme "Public Speak" earned the title of Best Produced Audio Streaming Programme in the Health and Fitness category. Known for its direct engagement with listeners and expert-driven discussions on critical health issues, the programme continues to be a trusted source of public health information.

Other accolades included:

"Chhayageet" – Winner in the Best Late Night Show category. A beloved classic, it offers melodious retrospectives of Bollywood’s golden era, providing nostalgic late-night entertainment.

"Ujale Unki Yadon Ke" – Recognized as the Best Celebrity Show on Air , it brings to life the memorable moments and journeys of celebrated personalities through engaging storytelling.

"Safarcast" – Bagged the award for Best Travel Show , enthralling listeners with immersive travelogues and adventure tales from across the country and beyond.

Creative Excellence in Short-form Content – Akashvani also secured the award for Best Interstitial, showcasing its innovative prowess in producing impactful short audio segments.

A Historic Milestone for India's Oldest Broadcaster

The multiple recognitions at IASA 2025 underscore Akashvani’s adaptability and creative vigour even in a rapidly digitizing media landscape. As it continues to bridge tradition with innovation, Akashvani remains a steadfast symbol of authenticity, public service, and storytelling excellence for millions across India.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of industry leaders, content creators, and broadcasting professionals, all lauding the resurgence and relevance of audio media in today’s interconnected world.