Tragic Incident: Family Drowns in Annamayya District Pond

Four individuals, including three family members, drowned in a pond in Annamayya district. The tragic event unfolded when children playing in the shallows ventured into deeper water. Mallesh, a family member, drowned while attempting a rescue. The incident was witnessed by Eswaramma, Mallesh’s wife.

Updated: 26-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Annamayya district on Saturday, resulting in the drowning of four individuals, three of whom belonged to the same family. The tragedy struck in Thokabaavi pond located in Mulakalacheruvu village.

According to local police, Mallesh, his son, daughter, and a neighbor's child were involved in the unfortunate event around 4:30 pm. Witnesses stated that the children, initially playing in shallow waters, ventured into deeper areas, leading to their drowning. Mallesh attempted a rescue but met the same fate.

Mallesh's wife, Eswaramma, a witness to the event, had gone to the pond to wash clothes, accompanied by the minor children. Police revealed that the children unknowingly entered a 15-foot-deep section, dug sometime back by farmers, which contributed to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

