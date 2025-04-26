Tragic Incident: Family Drowns in Annamayya District Pond

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Annamayya district on Saturday, resulting in the drowning of four individuals, three of whom belonged to the same family. The tragedy struck in Thokabaavi pond located in Mulakalacheruvu village.

According to local police, Mallesh, his son, daughter, and a neighbor's child were involved in the unfortunate event around 4:30 pm. Witnesses stated that the children, initially playing in shallow waters, ventured into deeper areas, leading to their drowning. Mallesh attempted a rescue but met the same fate.

Mallesh's wife, Eswaramma, a witness to the event, had gone to the pond to wash clothes, accompanied by the minor children. Police revealed that the children unknowingly entered a 15-foot-deep section, dug sometime back by farmers, which contributed to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)