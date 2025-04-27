United in Grief: Global Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has sparked a global wave of outrage and condolences, notably from the Indian expatriate community and various religious groups in South Africa. A memorial service organized by the Consulate General of India saw attendees lighting candles in remembrance of the victims.

Prominent figures, including Consul General Mahesh Kumar and Rabbi Aharon Zulberg, strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for a united global front against terrorism. The incident, labeled as an act of cowardice, resonates with historical events that attempted to derail peace efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Community leaders voiced their determination to eradicate terrorism and uphold peace. With the Indian government vowing to hold perpetrators accountable, the gathering showcased a collective resilience in memory of the victims, reaffirming that such acts of terror will not defeat the spirit of unity and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)