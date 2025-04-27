Left Menu

United in Grief: Global Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Scores of people in South Africa, including Indian expatriates, gathered at a memorial service in solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Community leaders condemned the violence and urged unity against terrorism, as the attack aimed to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:32 IST
United in Grief: Global Outcry Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has sparked a global wave of outrage and condolences, notably from the Indian expatriate community and various religious groups in South Africa. A memorial service organized by the Consulate General of India saw attendees lighting candles in remembrance of the victims.

Prominent figures, including Consul General Mahesh Kumar and Rabbi Aharon Zulberg, strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for a united global front against terrorism. The incident, labeled as an act of cowardice, resonates with historical events that attempted to derail peace efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Community leaders voiced their determination to eradicate terrorism and uphold peace. With the Indian government vowing to hold perpetrators accountable, the gathering showcased a collective resilience in memory of the victims, reaffirming that such acts of terror will not defeat the spirit of unity and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025