Tragedy in Vancouver: Crowd Struck at Street Festival

A devastating incident unfolded in Vancouver on Sunday as a driver plowed into a crowd during a street festival, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to local police.

The tragic event has shaken the community, with authorities quickly arresting the driver responsible for the incident. Police provided updates on the situation through the social media platform X, ensuring the public remained informed.

As the investigation continues, the city mourns those lost and injured in this heartbreaking event, as officials work to understand the motive behind the driver's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)