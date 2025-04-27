Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli: Telling India's Stories to the World

Left Menu

Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for hits like 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', believes in the universal appeal of personal stories. India, he says, is rich in narratives that filmmakers should leverage to showcase culture globally. Collaborating with son SS Rajamouli, they aim to keep Indian stories authentic and impactful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:29 IST
V Vijayendra Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, celebrated for his work on iconic films such as 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', emphasizes the universal resonance of deeply personal stories. He insists that India's rich repository of narratives offers filmmakers a golden opportunity to promote the country's culture worldwide.

In collaboration with his filmmaker son SS Rajamouli, Prasad is committed to creating cinema that remains '100 percent Indian'. Nothing is compromised in their storytelling, ensuring that the essence and truth of India's rich heritage reach global audiences.

With successes like 'RRR', which even captured the attention of Hollywood giant James Cameron, Prasad illustrates the potential of Indian cinema on the world stage without diluting its core cultural values. Upcoming projects remain firmly rooted in Indian stories, reflecting Prasad's dedication to authentic storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

