Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse Wows Global Audience

A breathtaking annular solar eclipse is set to enthrall stargazers across the globe, except in India, according to an observatory in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Scheduled for Tuesday, the astronomical event will begin at 3:26:06 PM and conclude at 7:57:06 PM.

As the eclipse reaches its apex at 5:41:09 PM, the Moon will align itself between the Earth and the Sun, obscuring 96.20% of the solar surface. This arrangement will create a striking 'ring of fire' effect, captivating viewers in Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Antarctica.

Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupta, Superintendent of the Government Jiwaji Observatory, provided these details, noting that the annular solar eclipse would not be observable in India. Notably, the Ujjain observatory was built in 1719 by Maharaja Sawai Raja Jaisingh of Jaipur while serving as the Governor of Malwa under King Muhammad Shah of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)