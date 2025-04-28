Left Menu

Reviving al-Balad: Saudi Arabia's Historic Heartbeat Amidst Modern Fanfare

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, a modern commercial hub, is seeing a cultural revival through Vision 2030, as the historic old town al-Balad gains popularity. Attracting visitors during events like the F1 Grand Prix, the area is being rejuvenated to preserve traditional architecture and boost tourism, securing its heritage status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:14 IST
Reviving al-Balad: Saudi Arabia's Historic Heartbeat Amidst Modern Fanfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to balance its modern appeal with cultural heritage, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is breathing new life into Jeddah's historic old town, al-Balad. Recently, the area has become a vibrant destination, captivating international visitors drawn to the city for events like the Formula One Grand Prix weekend.

Once overshadowed by Jeddah's status as a commercial powerhouse, al-Balad has been earmarked for revival, aligning with the kingdom's strategy to diversify its economy and reduce oil dependency. Visitors are now discovering the ancient charm of al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2014, adored for its traditional Arabic architecture.

Local efforts to restore al-Balad, supported by government initiatives, are restoring its historic appeal, reminiscent of old Arabian seaports. Tourists flocking to the area note the seamless blend of ancient stone houses and bustling restoration efforts, creating a renewed sense of excitement about Saudi Arabia's historical grandeur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025