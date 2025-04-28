Reviving al-Balad: Saudi Arabia's Historic Heartbeat Amidst Modern Fanfare

In a move to balance its modern appeal with cultural heritage, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is breathing new life into Jeddah's historic old town, al-Balad. Recently, the area has become a vibrant destination, captivating international visitors drawn to the city for events like the Formula One Grand Prix weekend.

Once overshadowed by Jeddah's status as a commercial powerhouse, al-Balad has been earmarked for revival, aligning with the kingdom's strategy to diversify its economy and reduce oil dependency. Visitors are now discovering the ancient charm of al-Balad, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2014, adored for its traditional Arabic architecture.

Local efforts to restore al-Balad, supported by government initiatives, are restoring its historic appeal, reminiscent of old Arabian seaports. Tourists flocking to the area note the seamless blend of ancient stone houses and bustling restoration efforts, creating a renewed sense of excitement about Saudi Arabia's historical grandeur.

