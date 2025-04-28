Left Menu

Alexander Payne to Lead Venice Film Festival Jury

Renowned U.S. director Alexander Payne will chair the main competition jury at the Venice Film Festival. Known for films like 'Sideways' and 'The Descendants', Payne has received multiple Oscar nominations and wins. The festival will take place on Lido island from August 27 to September 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST
Celebrated U.S. director Alexander Payne has been appointed head of the main competition jury for this year's Venice Film Festival, a significant accolade announced by the event's organizers on Monday. Payne, whose works such as "Sideways" and "The Descendants" have earned critical acclaim, has a remarkable track record at the Oscars with 24 nominations and multiple wins, including two for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In a statement, Payne expressed his admiration for the festival's rich tradition, noting, "It's an enormous honour and joy to serve on the jury at Venice. Although I share a filmmaker's ambivalence about comparing films against one another, I revere the Venice Film Festival's nearly 100-year history of loudly celebrating film as an art form."

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 6 on Lido island. As one of the world's oldest film festivals, Venice remains a prestigious platform for new cinematic works. The lineup for the competition will be revealed in July, building anticipation for a spectacular showcase of international films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

