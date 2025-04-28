Alexander Payne to Lead Venice Film Festival Jury

Celebrated U.S. director Alexander Payne has been appointed head of the main competition jury for this year's Venice Film Festival, a significant accolade announced by the event's organizers on Monday. Payne, whose works such as "Sideways" and "The Descendants" have earned critical acclaim, has a remarkable track record at the Oscars with 24 nominations and multiple wins, including two for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In a statement, Payne expressed his admiration for the festival's rich tradition, noting, "It's an enormous honour and joy to serve on the jury at Venice. Although I share a filmmaker's ambivalence about comparing films against one another, I revere the Venice Film Festival's nearly 100-year history of loudly celebrating film as an art form."

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 6 on Lido island. As one of the world's oldest film festivals, Venice remains a prestigious platform for new cinematic works. The lineup for the competition will be revealed in July, building anticipation for a spectacular showcase of international films.

