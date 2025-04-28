Reviving the Grandeur: Conservation Plans for Bibi ka Maqbara
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to propose the restoration of Bibi ka Maqbara’s minarets, mausoleum, and a damaged wall. This historic site, resembling the Taj Mahal, commemorates Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's wife. The proposal will be submitted based on Central PWD rates after a viral video highlighted the conservation need.
- Country:
- India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing to submit proposals for the conservation of key structures at Bibi ka Maqbara. This 17th-century mausoleum, echoing the Taj Mahal's architectural style, stands as the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's wife, Dilrus Bano, also known as Rabia Durrani.
The mausoleum is a major tourist attraction in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following the recent circulation of a viral video showing a damaged wall at the site, supported by scaffolding, the need for urgent conservation was highlighted.
An ASI official revealed that a proposal gauged on Central Public Works Department rates would be forwarded to the ASI headquarters in Delhi. This will include plans for the repair of the wall, minarets, main mausoleum, and other structural works.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Praises Guru Gobind Singh, Criticizes Aurangzeb
Uttar Pradesh CM Hails Guru Gobind Singh, Criticizes Aurangzeb
Shiv Sena's Water Solution: A Month-Long Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Rajnath Singh to Unveil Maharana Pratap's Statue in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Mughal Descendant Appeals to UN for Protection of Aurangzeb's Tomb