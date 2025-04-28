Reviving the Grandeur: Conservation Plans for Bibi ka Maqbara

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing to submit proposals for the conservation of key structures at Bibi ka Maqbara. This 17th-century mausoleum, echoing the Taj Mahal's architectural style, stands as the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's wife, Dilrus Bano, also known as Rabia Durrani.

The mausoleum is a major tourist attraction in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following the recent circulation of a viral video showing a damaged wall at the site, supported by scaffolding, the need for urgent conservation was highlighted.

An ASI official revealed that a proposal gauged on Central Public Works Department rates would be forwarded to the ASI headquarters in Delhi. This will include plans for the repair of the wall, minarets, main mausoleum, and other structural works.

(With inputs from agencies.)