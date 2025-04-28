Left Menu

Reviving the Grandeur: Conservation Plans for Bibi ka Maqbara

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to propose the restoration of Bibi ka Maqbara’s minarets, mausoleum, and a damaged wall. This historic site, resembling the Taj Mahal, commemorates Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's wife. The proposal will be submitted based on Central PWD rates after a viral video highlighted the conservation need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:36 IST
Reviving the Grandeur: Conservation Plans for Bibi ka Maqbara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing to submit proposals for the conservation of key structures at Bibi ka Maqbara. This 17th-century mausoleum, echoing the Taj Mahal's architectural style, stands as the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's wife, Dilrus Bano, also known as Rabia Durrani.

The mausoleum is a major tourist attraction in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Following the recent circulation of a viral video showing a damaged wall at the site, supported by scaffolding, the need for urgent conservation was highlighted.

An ASI official revealed that a proposal gauged on Central Public Works Department rates would be forwarded to the ASI headquarters in Delhi. This will include plans for the repair of the wall, minarets, main mausoleum, and other structural works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025