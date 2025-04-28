MMTC-PAMP Unveils Laddoo Gopal Silver Bar, Celebrating Indian Spiritual Heritage
MMTC-PAMP has launched the Laddoo Gopal 50 grams Silver Bar, showcasing intricate Swiss craftsmanship. This product features a child image of Lord Krishna, revered in Indian culture. With 99.99% purity, the bar embodies deep-rooted Indian traditions, providing a spiritual keepsake for devotees and reflects MMTC-PAMP’s dedication to quality and heritage.
MMTC-PAMP, India's premier LBMA-accredited bullion refiner, has introduced the Laddoo Gopal 50 grams 99.99%+ purity Silver Bar, marking a tribute to Lord Krishna's child form, Laddoo Gopal.
The bar, a masterpiece of Swiss craftsmanship, exhibits the playful and divine essence of Lord Krishna, revered for his love and innocence across India. Decorated with a colourful 3D image of the deity, the reverse side features a Sanskrit mantra praising Lord Krishna as the Supreme being.
MMTC-PAMP's Chief Financial and Technology Officer, Samit Guha, expressed that the silver bar encapsulates India's rich cultural heritage, offering a spiritual keepsake for devotees. Every piece adheres to global purity standards, ensuring high-quality investment for customers.
