Kim Kardashian's Paris Heist Trial Begins
The trial concerning Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris heist has commenced. Armed robbers stole millions in jewelry, and ten individuals face charges. Kardashian is expected to testify in person.
A trial has begun in Paris regarding the infamous 2016 heist involving Kim Kardashian, where armed bandits tied her up and stole jewelry worth millions during Fashion Week.
Ten individuals are charged with robbery and kidnapping the renowned media personality and the concierge present at the residence on October 2, 2016. While two defendants admit involvement, others refute the claims.
Kardashian's legal team confirms her intention to provide testimony in court, with proceedings set to proceed until May 23.
