The Grand Heist: Kim Kardashian's Chilling Ordeal in Paris

The highly anticipated trial concerning the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian has commenced in Paris. The notorious heist occurred during Fashion Week when armed robbers broke into Kardashian's residence, binding her and seizing millions in jewelry.

Ten people stand accused, with two acknowledging their roles, while others are vehemently denying involvement. Dubbed the 'Granddad Robbers,' due to their age and criminal histories, these defendants draw the global spotlight as they face charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Kardashian, an internationally recognized media personality, is expected to testify about the traumatic ordeal. The French justice system is under the spotlight, with Kardashian expressing confidence in its proceedings. This enigmatic trial captures international attention as it moves forward amid heightened speculation and interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)