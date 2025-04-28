Left Menu

The Grand Heist: Kim Kardashian's Chilling Ordeal in Paris

In Paris, a trial unfolds over the shocking 2016 heist involving Kim Kardashian, who was tied up and robbed of millions in jewelry during Fashion Week. Ten individuals face charges, with two confessing involvement. The so-called 'Granddad Robbers' are on trial, with Kardashian expected to testify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:59 IST
The Grand Heist: Kim Kardashian's Chilling Ordeal in Paris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The highly anticipated trial concerning the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian has commenced in Paris. The notorious heist occurred during Fashion Week when armed robbers broke into Kardashian's residence, binding her and seizing millions in jewelry.

Ten people stand accused, with two acknowledging their roles, while others are vehemently denying involvement. Dubbed the 'Granddad Robbers,' due to their age and criminal histories, these defendants draw the global spotlight as they face charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Kardashian, an internationally recognized media personality, is expected to testify about the traumatic ordeal. The French justice system is under the spotlight, with Kardashian expressing confidence in its proceedings. This enigmatic trial captures international attention as it moves forward amid heightened speculation and interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025