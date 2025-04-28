Left Menu

The Poetic Legacy of Daud Haider: An Exile's Journey

The literary world mourns the death of exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider, who passed away in Berlin at 73. His works, noted for anger and rebellion, led to his exile by the Sheikh Mujibur Rehman government. Haider lived in India before settling in Berlin, facilitated by Gunter Grass. His literary peers remember him fondly.

Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:15 IST

Kolkata's literary circle expressed deep mourning on Monday over the death of Daud Haider, an exiled Bangladeshi poet who passed away in Berlin. Haider was known for poems that embodied anger and rebellion, a sentiment that ultimately led to his exile from Bangladesh.

After living in India for 13 years, Haider moved to Germany, where he spent 35 years of his life. His relocation was facilitated by Nobel laureate writer, Gunter Grass, at a time of uncertainty about his future.

Lately, Haider's works reflected a longing to return to his roots in Bangladesh. Sahitya Akademy Award-winning poets Subodh Sarkar and Joy Goswami remembered him as a prominent figure in Bengali literature, associating with literary greats like Sunil Gangopadhyay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

