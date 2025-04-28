Left Menu

Cyrus Cassells: Celebrated Poet Wins Prestigious Jackson Poetry Prize

Cyrus Cassells, a celebrated poet and former Texas poet laureate, has been awarded the Jackson Poetry Prize. Known for his evocative themes, his work spans topics like school integration and Holocaust memories. The prize, hosted by Poets & Writers, honors his profound compassion and hope found in poetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:34 IST
poet

Cyrus Cassells, a distinguished poet whose repertoire includes profound themes such as school integration and the memories of Holocaust survivors, has been awarded the USD 100,000 Jackson Poetry Prize for his exceptional talent. The announcement came Monday from Poets & Writers, recognizing Cassells for his unique warmth and insight.

Cassells, a former Texas poet laureate, has authored 11 acclaimed books including titles like "More Than Peace and Cypresses" and "Soul Make a Path Through Shouting." His compilation "Everything in Life is Resurrection" further cements his status in the literary world. Praised for his brave compassion, the judges noted the rare and profound nature of his work.

Poets & Writers, a nonprofit supporting the literary community since 1970, commends Cassells for his ability to uncover hope amidst pain, racism, and cruelty in an increasingly unstable world. Previous recipients of the prize include literary figures like Joy Harjo, Sonia Sanchez, and Carl Phillips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

