Cyrus Cassells: Celebrated Poet Wins Prestigious Jackson Poetry Prize

Cyrus Cassells, a distinguished poet whose repertoire includes profound themes such as school integration and the memories of Holocaust survivors, has been awarded the USD 100,000 Jackson Poetry Prize for his exceptional talent. The announcement came Monday from Poets & Writers, recognizing Cassells for his unique warmth and insight.

Cassells, a former Texas poet laureate, has authored 11 acclaimed books including titles like "More Than Peace and Cypresses" and "Soul Make a Path Through Shouting." His compilation "Everything in Life is Resurrection" further cements his status in the literary world. Praised for his brave compassion, the judges noted the rare and profound nature of his work.

Poets & Writers, a nonprofit supporting the literary community since 1970, commends Cassells for his ability to uncover hope amidst pain, racism, and cruelty in an increasingly unstable world. Previous recipients of the prize include literary figures like Joy Harjo, Sonia Sanchez, and Carl Phillips.

(With inputs from agencies.)