Mount Fuji Rescue Drama: Repeat Climber Sparks Debate

A climber was airlifted from near the peak of Japan's Mount Fuji last week due to altitude sickness, only to be rescued again just four days later, officials confirmed on Monday. The climber, a 27-year-old Chinese student residing in Japan, became ill after reaching out to authorities on April 22, and was initially airlifted to safety, with reports indicating that his climbing irons were also damaged during the ascent.

Returning to the Fujinomiya trail at approximately 3,000 meters above sea level last Saturday to retrieve his forgotten cellphone and belongings, the student was found immobile by another climber, again suffering from altitude sickness. The mountain, officially open for hiking from July to early September, presents challenging conditions year-round, and the absence of penalties for off-season hiking or rescues has sparked debate on social media, some calling for charges, at least for his second rescue.

The Shizuoka prefectural police have urged climbers to exercise caution due to low temperatures and snow, even in spring. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2013, Mount Fuji, also known as 'Fujisan', is a symbol of Japan and a popular destination for climbers. To mitigate overcrowding and overnight climbing risks, local authorities introduced entry fees and limits on trail entrants last year, with plans for expansion to other trails this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)