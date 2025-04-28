Left Menu

Mount Fuji Rescue Drama: Repeat Climber Sparks Debate

A Chinese student, airlifted from Mount Fuji due to altitude sickness, was rescued again days later after returning to the peak to retrieve personal items. The incident, occurring off-season, raised concerns about safety and potential penalties for repeat rescues on Japan's tallest mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:50 IST
Mount Fuji Rescue Drama: Repeat Climber Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

A climber was airlifted from near the peak of Japan's Mount Fuji last week due to altitude sickness, only to be rescued again just four days later, officials confirmed on Monday. The climber, a 27-year-old Chinese student residing in Japan, became ill after reaching out to authorities on April 22, and was initially airlifted to safety, with reports indicating that his climbing irons were also damaged during the ascent.

Returning to the Fujinomiya trail at approximately 3,000 meters above sea level last Saturday to retrieve his forgotten cellphone and belongings, the student was found immobile by another climber, again suffering from altitude sickness. The mountain, officially open for hiking from July to early September, presents challenging conditions year-round, and the absence of penalties for off-season hiking or rescues has sparked debate on social media, some calling for charges, at least for his second rescue.

The Shizuoka prefectural police have urged climbers to exercise caution due to low temperatures and snow, even in spring. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2013, Mount Fuji, also known as 'Fujisan', is a symbol of Japan and a popular destination for climbers. To mitigate overcrowding and overnight climbing risks, local authorities introduced entry fees and limits on trail entrants last year, with plans for expansion to other trails this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025