Left Menu

Superstar Rajinikanth Plants Legacy at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort

Legendary actor Rajinikanth combined celebrity influence with sustainability, leaving a lasting legacy at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort by planting a sapling. His visit marked a moment of growth and gratitude, cementing the resort's status as a beacon of memorable experiences and environmental commitment in Anaikatti, Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anaikatti | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:08 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth Plants Legacy at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort
Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth has not only dazzled audiences with his cinematic prowess but also left a significant environmental imprint during his recent stay at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort in Anaikatti, India. Known for its breathtaking scenery, Anaikatti served as the filming location for Rajinikanth's much-anticipated upcoming movie produced by Sun Pictures.

While managing a tightly packed shooting schedule, Rajinikanth took the time to praise the serenity of POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort, calling it "the best stay ever." To commemorate his visit, he participated in a symbolic ceremony on April 25 where he planted a sapling alongside Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, Managing Director of Poppys Hotels, and the Tuskers Hill team. This gesture underscores a mutual commitment to sustainability and growth.

The sapling planted by Rajinikanth stands as a living memory and a testament to the influence of prominent figures in promoting environmental consciousness. Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam expressed pride and honor in associating the resort with such a legendary figure, noting that Rajinikanth's gracious presence will inspire guests and staff for generations. Tuskers Hill continues to thrive as a sanctuary where memories are not just created but rooted in the legacy of remarkable personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025