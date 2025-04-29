Superstar Rajinikanth Plants Legacy at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort

Superstar Rajinikanth has not only dazzled audiences with his cinematic prowess but also left a significant environmental imprint during his recent stay at POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort in Anaikatti, India. Known for its breathtaking scenery, Anaikatti served as the filming location for Rajinikanth's much-anticipated upcoming movie produced by Sun Pictures.

While managing a tightly packed shooting schedule, Rajinikanth took the time to praise the serenity of POPPYS Tuskers Hill Resort, calling it "the best stay ever." To commemorate his visit, he participated in a symbolic ceremony on April 25 where he planted a sapling alongside Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam, Managing Director of Poppys Hotels, and the Tuskers Hill team. This gesture underscores a mutual commitment to sustainability and growth.

The sapling planted by Rajinikanth stands as a living memory and a testament to the influence of prominent figures in promoting environmental consciousness. Mr. S. K. Hari Arumugam expressed pride and honor in associating the resort with such a legendary figure, noting that Rajinikanth's gracious presence will inspire guests and staff for generations. Tuskers Hill continues to thrive as a sanctuary where memories are not just created but rooted in the legacy of remarkable personalities.

