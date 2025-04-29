Jackie Chan's Cinematic Triumph at Locarno

Internationally acclaimed action star Jackie Chan will be honored with a career achievement award at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, as announced by the festival's organizers on Tuesday.

Famed for his roles in classics such as 'The Fearless Hyena' and 'Police Story', Chan's indelible mark on cinema will be celebrated on August 9, cementing his influence and legacy in Hollywood and Asian cinema.

Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the festival, lauded Chan as a multifaceted force who has continually reshaped the landscape of martial arts cinema and beyond. The festival, which runs from August 6 to 16, previously honored Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan with a similar accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)