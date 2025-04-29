Remembering Irrfan Khan: A Bond of Friendship and Reverence

Commemorating the fifth anniversary of actor Irrfan Khan's death, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, revisiting the profound conversations about spiritualism and science he had with his cherished friend.

Khan, who passed away at 54 due to cancer, is remembered by Sircar, who collaborated with him on 'Piku'. The film is set to re-release soon, and despite their brief professional partnership, the two maintained a strong personal relationship.

Sircar expressed his continued connection with Khan's family, particularly supporting Khan's son, Babil, who is following in his father's artistic footsteps. The director concludes with assurance of Khan's enduring impact and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)