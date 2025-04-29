Left Menu

Remembering Irrfan Khan: A Bond of Friendship and Reverence

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar pays tribute to his late friend, actor Irrfan Khan, on his fifth death anniversary by reflecting on their shared conversations and friendship. Despite collaborating on just one film, 'Piku', Sircar and Khan developed a close bond, which Sircar continues to honor while connecting with Khan’s family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:11 IST
Remembering Irrfan Khan: A Bond of Friendship and Reverence
Shoojit Sircar
  • Country:
  • India

Commemorating the fifth anniversary of actor Irrfan Khan's death, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, revisiting the profound conversations about spiritualism and science he had with his cherished friend.

Khan, who passed away at 54 due to cancer, is remembered by Sircar, who collaborated with him on 'Piku'. The film is set to re-release soon, and despite their brief professional partnership, the two maintained a strong personal relationship.

Sircar expressed his continued connection with Khan's family, particularly supporting Khan's son, Babil, who is following in his father's artistic footsteps. The director concludes with assurance of Khan's enduring impact and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025