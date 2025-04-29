Grand Send-off: The Culmination of Thakurani Yatra in Odisha
The Thakurani Yatra, a biennial festival in Berhampur, Odisha, concluded with a grand procession as thousands escorted the idol of Goddess Budhi Thakurani back to her temple. The festival spanned from April 3 to its closure. Heavy police deployment ensured smooth proceedings without any incidents.
29-04-2025
The Thakurani Yatra festival in Berhampur, Odisha, came to a grand conclusion on Tuesday morning. The event saw the Goddess Budhi Thakurani's idol return to her temple, a symbolic gesture marking the end of the festivities.
Festivities commenced on April 3, attracting thousands of devotees who participated in the final journey commencing at midnight from Desibehera Street, the site of a temporary haven recreating the goddess's paternal residence.
Security was tight with 11 platoons of police and 50 officers deployed, ensuring the peaceful conduct of the event, according to SP Saravana Vivek M.
