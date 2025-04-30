Vietnam's 50 Years of Peace: Celebrating Unity and Strategic Partnerships

Vietnam marked the 50th anniversary of its war conclusion with the United States with a grand military parade, embracing a forward-looking vision of peace. Thousands gathered in Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing Vietnam's national spirit and commitment to future harmony.

Prominent figures, including Vietnam's leaders and representatives from Cambodia and Laos, observed as troops paraded. The commemoration included tributes to past alliances with the Soviet Union, China, Laos, and Cambodia, as Vietnamese officials emphasized the necessity for future peace.

Vietnam also celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations with the United States, pointing to strengthened ties despite challenges posed by economic policies. Experts noted Vietnam's balanced approach to foreign diplomacy, managing strategic relationships with both the U.S. and China.

