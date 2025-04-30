Trademark Tussle: Champak vs. IPL Over AI Dog Name

The Delhi High Court has intervened in a dispute between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the children's magazine Champak. The magazine has filed a plea alleging trademark infringement over the Indian Premier League (IPL) naming its AI robot dog 'Champak'.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee highlighted Champak as a longstanding brand, requesting BCCI to submit a response within four weeks. Champak magazine, published since 1968 by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt Ltd, claims the robot's name infringes on their trademark, amounting to commercial exploitation.

Advocate Amit Gupta, representing Champak, argued the IPL's naming infringes on their well-known mark. Meanwhile, BCCI defended its choice, suggesting 'Champak' is recognized as a flower and TV series character. The court will further discuss the matter on July 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)