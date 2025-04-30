Tragedy Strikes Simhachalam Temple Festival: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

A devastating incident occurred at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam when a rain-soaked wall collapsed, claiming the lives of seven individuals. The calamity struck during an annual festival, transforming the event from a celebration into a somber moment of grief.

Authorities reported that the wall caved in around 3 a.m., affecting the line of devotees waiting near the shopping complex on the ghat road. In response, leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their sorrow, announcing financial aid for the victims' families.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the wall's collapse was due to heavy rains loosening the soil. He assured top-level inquiry and support, while rescue efforts by the NDRF continue. The government has promised Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)