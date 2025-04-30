Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Simhachalam Temple Festival: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

A wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam led to seven deaths during a temple festival. The incident, caused by heavy rains, resulted in condolences from leaders like President Murmu and PM Modi. Government compensation and a probe have been announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes Simhachalam Temple Festival: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident occurred at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam when a rain-soaked wall collapsed, claiming the lives of seven individuals. The calamity struck during an annual festival, transforming the event from a celebration into a somber moment of grief.

Authorities reported that the wall caved in around 3 a.m., affecting the line of devotees waiting near the shopping complex on the ghat road. In response, leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their sorrow, announcing financial aid for the victims' families.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the wall's collapse was due to heavy rains loosening the soil. He assured top-level inquiry and support, while rescue efforts by the NDRF continue. The government has promised Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025