Left Menu

Celebrating Laughter: 'Housefull' Franchise Unveils 'Housefull 5' Teaser

Marking 15 years of humor, the 'Housefull' franchise releases the teaser for its next installment, 'Housefull 5', set on a luxury cruise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this chapter promises more laughter, twists, and an intriguing masked character, with a release date of June 6, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:01 IST
Celebrating Laughter: 'Housefull' Franchise Unveils 'Housefull 5' Teaser
'Housefull 5' poster (Photo/Instagram/@akshaykumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Housefull' franchise, synonymous with rib-tickling comedy, steps into its 15th year, marking the milestone by unveiling the teaser for 'Housefull 5'. This much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. With its unique blend of humor, this series has consistently captivated audiences since its debut in 2010.

Originally directed by Sajid Khan, the first 'Housefull' movie brought together a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, anchoring a chaotic comedy that quickly won hearts. Fast forward to the present, 'Housefull 5' promises to bring the franchise to new heights, staged aboard a lavish cruise.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the teaser showcases an exciting lineup with veterans like Akshay Kumar and fresh faces like Sonam Bajwa, alongside a mix of slapstick humor and a mysterious subplot featuring a masked 'killer'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, anticipation builds as fans await this comedic voyage set for global release in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025