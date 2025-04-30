Left Menu

Gujarat's 65 Years: From Cultural Heritage to Economic Powerhouse

Gujarat celebrates its 65th Foundation Day, marking its development as a significant contributor to India's economy. The state, known for culture and tradition, has evolved into an industry, tech, and innovation hub. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leads celebrations highlighting Gujarat's journey towards becoming a model state in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:30 IST
Gujarat's 65 Years: From Cultural Heritage to Economic Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government is set to mark its 65th Foundation Day in Godhra, Panchmahal. The event will be graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat, featuring elaborate celebrations such as police parades, cultural programs, and development project inaugurations.

Renowned as a role model state, Gujarat plays a pivotal role in India's economic growth, contributing 8.2% to the GDP. The state is recognized for being industry-friendly with strategic initiatives that attract international tech giants, facilitating startup ecosystems and planned tourism development.

Gujarat's remarkable trajectory over the past two decades is emphasized by its leading position in exports and economic contributions. The state has pioneered significant policies and digital governance systems, thriving as a hub for innovation with GIFT City and Dholera Smart City exemplifying this leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025