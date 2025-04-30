Gujarat's 65 Years: From Cultural Heritage to Economic Powerhouse

The Gujarat government is set to mark its 65th Foundation Day in Godhra, Panchmahal. The event will be graced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat, featuring elaborate celebrations such as police parades, cultural programs, and development project inaugurations.

Renowned as a role model state, Gujarat plays a pivotal role in India's economic growth, contributing 8.2% to the GDP. The state is recognized for being industry-friendly with strategic initiatives that attract international tech giants, facilitating startup ecosystems and planned tourism development.

Gujarat's remarkable trajectory over the past two decades is emphasized by its leading position in exports and economic contributions. The state has pioneered significant policies and digital governance systems, thriving as a hub for innovation with GIFT City and Dholera Smart City exemplifying this leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)