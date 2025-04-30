Dilli Haat Inferno: Art Market Blaze Under Control
A massive fire erupted at Dilli Haat market in South Delhi, activating swift responses from local fire and police services. Thirteen fire engines managed to contain the blaze with no reported casualties. The event incited immediate actions from local government officials and a continued investigation.
- Country:
- India
A destructive fire ignited at Dilli Haat, a famed marketplace in South Delhi, late Wednesday evening. Responding promptly, the Delhi Fire Service deployed 13 fire engines to the scene, successfully containing the blaze.
Kapil Mishra, Delhi's Tourism Minister, confirmed that there were no immediate reports of casualties. Numerous stalls suffered damage, with flames and smoke overwhelming the vibrant art and craft hub.
A senior police officer stated that investigative teams arrived promptly to begin examinations, ensuring comprehensiveness. Minister Kapil Mishra further communicated on X that city residency remains unscathed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Belagavi Station: No Casualties Reported
Civilians in Crossfire: U.N. Condemns Continued Casualties in Lebanon
Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire
Tragic Drone Assault in Dnipro: Casualties and Devastation
Blaze at Shaheen Bagh: Cars Destroyed but No Casualties