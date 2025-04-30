Dilli Haat Inferno: Art Market Blaze Under Control

A destructive fire ignited at Dilli Haat, a famed marketplace in South Delhi, late Wednesday evening. Responding promptly, the Delhi Fire Service deployed 13 fire engines to the scene, successfully containing the blaze.

Kapil Mishra, Delhi's Tourism Minister, confirmed that there were no immediate reports of casualties. Numerous stalls suffered damage, with flames and smoke overwhelming the vibrant art and craft hub.

A senior police officer stated that investigative teams arrived promptly to begin examinations, ensuring comprehensiveness. Minister Kapil Mishra further communicated on X that city residency remains unscathed.

(With inputs from agencies.)