Divine Dedication: Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Jagannath Temple

On 'Akshay Trithiya', West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Jagannath Temple in Digha. Thanking workers and engineers for their efforts, she predicted it will become a major pilgrimage site. The inauguration featured various cultural performances, and the temple now opens to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:22 IST
In a vibrant ceremony marked by cultural diversity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Jagannath Temple in Digha on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshay Trithiya'. The event is set to transform the newly built structure into a significant pilgrimage hub over the coming years.

Recognizing the endeavors behind the three-year construction project, Banerjee extended her gratitude to the workers and engineers involved. She emphasized the inclusive nature of the inauguration, which hosted individuals from various religious backgrounds, and even presented a golden broom to the temple authorities.

Alongside ceremonial duties, Banerjee announced plans to plant 500 trees around the temple premises. She also instructed the state information and cultural affairs department to distribute 'prasad' and temple photos to every household in Bengal. The grand event was graced by performances from renowned artists, enhancing the temple's inaugural festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

