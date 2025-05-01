Trump Organization's Controversial Qatar Golf Resort Deal Raises Ethics Concerns

The Trump family's company announced a new venture on Wednesday, a luxury golf resort in Qatar, highlighting its ongoing international business pursuits even during a potential second term for Donald Trump. Critics are raising concerns about ethical implications of such deals while public policy decisions overlap with personal financial interests.

The resort, which includes Trump-branded beachside villas and a golf course built by a Saudi firm, marks the Trump Organization's first foreign deal since Donald Trump's presidency. Previously, Trump had pledged not to engage in foreign deals to avoid conflicts of interest.

Watchdog groups, like Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, have criticized the move, suggesting such deals prioritize personal gain over the United States' best interests. The agreement involves the Saudi firm Dar Global and a Qatari government-owned enterprise, raising ethical red flags as Trump's organization's second-term pledge purportedly excludes deals with foreign governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)