Celebrating Maharashtra and Gujarat: Pillars of Progress and Culture
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Maharashtra and Gujarat's formation day, lauding their historical, cultural, and economic contributions. Formed in 1960, both states are praised for their prosperity, cultural heritage, and role in India's development. Leaders shared messages emphasizing progress and the states' unique legacy.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of the formation day of the states. The leaders praised both states for their significant contributions to India's economic and cultural landscape.
Maharashtra and Gujarat, created in 1960 from the former Bombay state, stand out for their prosperity and have been instrumental in India's progress. Modi highlighted Maharashtra's deep roots in history and its vital role in the nation's development, expressing optimism for its continued progress.
Referring to his home state, Gujarat, Modi extolled its cultural richness and entrepreneurial spirit, which have propelled it to excel across diverse fields. Dhankhar emphasized Gujarat's inspiring legacy of leadership and innovation, while acknowledging Maharashtra's impactful social reform, cultural dynamism, and economic leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Celebrates Urdu's Cultural Heritage
Preserving Sikkim's Cultural Heritage: The Lepcha Cane Bridge
Ecuador's New Economic Leadership: Appointments Signal Change
Unity in Tradition: Mass Wedding Ceremony Celebrates Cultural Heritage and Progress
PM Narendra Modi asks steel sector to adopt new processes, new grades and new scales to be future ready.