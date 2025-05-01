Left Menu

WAVES 2024: India's Global Spotlight in Audio-Visual Entertainment

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) showcases India's role as a global media hub, integrating traditional and digital entertainment forms. Opened by PM Narendra Modi, WAVES seeks to unlock a USD 50 billion market and features cultural collaborations and dynamic performances over its four-day span.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) kicked off on Thursday, celebrating India's pivotal role in the global media landscape. Academy Award winner M M Keeravani delivered a stirring invocation, followed by an impressive performance by a 30-member orchestra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened WAVES, which aims to establish India as a central hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The summit gathers creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world.

The summit highlights include unique cultural collaborations and performances, with a vision to capture a USD 50 billion market by 2029, illustrating India's burgeoning impact on the global entertainment economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

