In Tokyo, vibrant May Day celebrations filled the streets as thousands chanted and marched to traditional drumbeats, marking the international holiday dedicated to honoring the struggles and victories of labor workers around the globe.

In the U.S., demonstrations took a stand against President Donald Trump's policies on immigrants and diversity, echoing fears and disapproval even across continents, with some Japanese protesters referencing Trump in their symbolic parade features.

As President Prabowo Subianto addressed crowds in Jakarta, calls for economic justice resonated loudly across Indonesia, reflecting a global theme of worker unity against economic inequality, unfair labor practices, and rising costs, as similar events unfolded in various cities worldwide.

