Rajinikanth Praises Modi at WAVES Summit Amidst Terror Attack Concerns

Renowned actor Rajinikanth expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid concerns over a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, labeling the incident as 'barbaric and merciless.'

Speaking at the inaugural WAVES Summit, Rajinikanth emphasized his belief in Modi's leadership, predicting that the Prime Minister would overcome any obstacles to bring peace to the region. Despite some skepticism surrounding the event due to its entertainment focus following the attack, Rajinikanth remained confident in its success.

The WAVES Summit, a major gathering for Bollywood and southern film luminaries, aimed to showcase India's media and entertainment capabilities and set a goal to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029.

