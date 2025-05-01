Rajinikanth Praises Modi at WAVES Summit Amidst Terror Attack Concerns
At the WAVES Summit, Rajinikanth praised PM Modi as a fighter who can bring peace to Kashmir amidst a recent terror attack. Despite criticism, the summit proceeded, showcasing India's media and entertainment prowess, aiming to expand its USD 50 billion market by 2029.
- Country:
- India
Renowned actor Rajinikanth expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid concerns over a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, labeling the incident as 'barbaric and merciless.'
Speaking at the inaugural WAVES Summit, Rajinikanth emphasized his belief in Modi's leadership, predicting that the Prime Minister would overcome any obstacles to bring peace to the region. Despite some skepticism surrounding the event due to its entertainment focus following the attack, Rajinikanth remained confident in its success.
The WAVES Summit, a major gathering for Bollywood and southern film luminaries, aimed to showcase India's media and entertainment capabilities and set a goal to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajinikanth
- Modi
- WAVES Summit
- Kashmir
- terror attack
- entertainment
- India
- Bollywood
- media
- economy
ALSO READ
India Arms Initiative: Boosting Exports with Global Ambitions
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation
U.S. Judge Halts Student Visa Revocation for Indian Student
ID-PRIVACY: Revolutionizing Digital Trust with India's First AI-Powered Privacy Suite
QpiAI Unveils India's Most Powerful Quantum Computer