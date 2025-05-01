Left Menu

Devastating Blaze Engulfs Dilli Haat: Livelihoods of Many Turn to Ashes

A massive fire at Delhi's Dilli Haat destroyed 30 shops, causing shopkeepers to lose livelihood and goods worth crores. Kuldeep Kumar, a chikankari kurtas seller, lost items worth Rs 80–85 lakh. Ajai Shahu, a jeweller, lost Rs 70–80 lakh in goods. Vendors expressed concerns over safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:53 IST
A towering inferno at Delhi's Dilli Haat on Wednesday night turned the bustling marketplace into a smoldering ruin, razing 30 shops and incinerating goods valued at several crores. No casualties were reported as 13 fire tenders battled the blaze. Shocked vendors expressed fears for their future, sharing tales of sudden, devastating loss.

Kuldeep Kumar, a trader of vibrant chikankari kurtas, watched his decade-long savings intended for his sister's wedding dissolve into ash, fearing an uncertain future. Ajai Shahu, a jewellery vendor from Odisha, lamented losing his shop and jewels worth Rs 70-80 lakh. Stranded outside sealed gates, he held onto a faint hope of restoration.

Dilli Haat, offering a unique cultural mosaic through eclectic stalls since 1994, faces criticism over safety lapses. Artisans and traders advocate for better construction materials and safety protocols. Amid calls for government compensation led by artisan Ram Kumar Yadav, the incident underscores the precarious livelihoods at the heart of traditional markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

