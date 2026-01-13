Left Menu

Artisans of the Northeast Weave Tradition into Republic Day Invitation

A handcrafted invitation card showcasing the Ashtalakshmi traditions of India's northeastern states marks the Republic Day 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Featuring a wall-hanging scroll in an octagonal bamboo weave, it reflects the rich cultural heritage and artisanship of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:16 IST
Artisans of the Northeast Weave Tradition into Republic Day Invitation
  • Country:
  • India

A handcrafted invitation card for President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' reception on Republic Day artfully captures the rich traditions of India's northeastern Ashtalakshmi states. The centrepiece is a wall-hanging scroll made with an intricate octagonal bamboo weave pattern, symbolizing the craft excellence of the region.

The invitation card is housed in a specially-designed box featuring a bamboo mat, crafted with dyed cotton threads and bamboo splits. The decorative motifs borrow elements from Assamese manuscript painting, highlighting the northeastern flora and fauna, and crafted by artisans from the region.

NID Director Ashok Mondal praised the artisans, stating the project involved over 100 artisans from the eight states and took 45 days to complete, entirely by hand. This masterpiece celebrates the artisans' skills and the 5,000-year-old cultural heritage they help preserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India
2
DRI's Landmark Seizure: 270 kg Mephedrone Bust

DRI's Landmark Seizure: 270 kg Mephedrone Bust

 India
3
Captain Faces Trial Over Fatal Collision in British Waters

Captain Faces Trial Over Fatal Collision in British Waters

 Global
4
ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 21.45 Crore in Crackdown on Illegal Online Betting

ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 21.45 Crore in Crackdown on Illegal Online Betting

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026