Artisans of the Northeast Weave Tradition into Republic Day Invitation

A handcrafted invitation card for President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' reception on Republic Day artfully captures the rich traditions of India's northeastern Ashtalakshmi states. The centrepiece is a wall-hanging scroll made with an intricate octagonal bamboo weave pattern, symbolizing the craft excellence of the region.

The invitation card is housed in a specially-designed box featuring a bamboo mat, crafted with dyed cotton threads and bamboo splits. The decorative motifs borrow elements from Assamese manuscript painting, highlighting the northeastern flora and fauna, and crafted by artisans from the region.

NID Director Ashok Mondal praised the artisans, stating the project involved over 100 artisans from the eight states and took 45 days to complete, entirely by hand. This masterpiece celebrates the artisans' skills and the 5,000-year-old cultural heritage they help preserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)